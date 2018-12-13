Sts. Leo-Seton Catholic School opened its campus in the fall of 1959. The campus included a one-story building that housed eight classrooms, offices, a lobby, restroom facilities, and a cafeteria. The school grounds covered over five acres, which provided enough room for a playground and future expansion of the campus. 20 years later, Bishop Gerald Frey officiated a groundbreaking event to initiate the expansion of the school. In this plan, new add-ons would be built such as: classrooms, a chapel, labs, office space, library, and more restrooms. Construction on the gym began and was completed in time to play the first basketball game in 1986. With the gym completed, classrooms were added a year later that housed the junior high classes. In the spring of 2002, construction began on the Multimedia Library. Other additions were completed this school year such as: an art studio, science lab, and multipurpose court. The 2009-2010 school year marked the 50th anniversary of the school and was celebrated with a few renovations that included new ceilings, light fixtures, and new flooring in the cafeteria and main building. The following school year the junior high building was constructed and housed the 6-8 grade classrooms, an office for the assistant principal, a teacher workroom, and a conference room. Continuing with the renovation and expansion of the campus, the St. Jude Playground was constructed and dedicated, thanks to a generous donation from an SLS family. Many renovations and updates have been made to the SLS campus throughout the past 60 years and will continue to better the facilities at Sts. Leo-Seton Catholic School in the future. We look forward to the opportunity to grow as a campus and student body and appreciate all of the support we receive.